GoalVest Advisory LLC Purchases 85 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,101 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.3% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,287,000. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 30.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of Facebook by 70.3% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in Facebook by 3.9% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Facebook by 10.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.07, for a total value of $26,364,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,224,267 shares of company stock worth $709,731,162 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $340.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,236,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $344.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. JMP Securities raised their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

