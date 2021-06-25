GoalVest Advisory LLC Sells 11,789 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

GoalVest Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,789 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises 3.7% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,195,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 520,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,294,000 after buying an additional 70,729 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,458,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 289,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,195,000 after purchasing an additional 95,364 shares during the last quarter.

VLUE stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.82. 602,422 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.79.

