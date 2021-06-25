Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Stake Lessened by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,770 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter worth $177,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 31.0% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter worth $605,000.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.25. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $20.63.

