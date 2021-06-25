GoodHaven Capital Management LLC Buys 620 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

GoodHaven Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 36.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Markel comprises 2.0% of GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Markel by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Markel by 386.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 82 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,018.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,832.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total transaction of $1,805,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,443,759.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Markel stock traded up $14.31 on Friday, hitting $1,188.29. 283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,036. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,203.78. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.69. Markel Co. has a one year low of $880.59 and a one year high of $1,268.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. Research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 56.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,144.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

