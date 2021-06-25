GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Andrew Slutsky Sells 20,000 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $754,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,101,523 shares in the company, valued at $116,958,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew Slutsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Andrew Slutsky sold 3,300 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $108,933.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Andrew Slutsky sold 14,654 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $586,306.54.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $781,800.00.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $38.94 on Friday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $64.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion and a PE ratio of -40.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a current ratio of 17.82.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in GoodRx by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,659,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,927,000 after buying an additional 1,186,078 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GoodRx by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,704,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after buying an additional 1,054,662 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in GoodRx by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,529,000 after buying an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. bought a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,170,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in GoodRx by 247.2% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 692,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,011,000 after buying an additional 492,862 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDRX has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.71.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

