GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock Price Down 4.1% on Insider Selling

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $37.34 and last traded at $37.34. 28,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,667,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.94.

Specifically, CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 94,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $3,593,477.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,404,167.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $108,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,138,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,592,741.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 451,774 shares of company stock valued at $14,004,559 and sold 523,654 shares valued at $19,940,654. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get GoodRx alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GDRX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 17.82 and a quick ratio of 17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.63.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in GoodRx by 3.0% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in GoodRx by 99.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth $24,204,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in GoodRx by 26.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in GoodRx during the first quarter worth $39,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.