GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. GoPro posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.48.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.74. 94,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,792. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.64 and a beta of 1.22. GoPro has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

In other news, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 30,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $316,806.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,017.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $48,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,113 shares in the company, valued at $195,297.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,361 shares of company stock worth $3,189,918 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 266.3% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 93,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 68,165 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at $2,328,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoPro by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 760,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 313,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at $11,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

