Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 7.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 470,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,801,000 after purchasing an additional 33,847 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,222,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 4.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 14.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 22,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

Ashland Global stock opened at $88.03 on Friday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.15 and a 12 month high of $95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

