Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $255,000 Stake in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 17.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,735 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Century Bancorp were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 53.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Century Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Century Bancorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Century Bancorp by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.71 per share, with a total value of $104,762.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 868,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,542,646.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 1,580 shares of company stock worth $149,366 over the last three months. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNBKA opened at $114.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.17. The company has a market capitalization of $636.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.28 and a 1 year high of $121.32.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.77 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 11.81%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

