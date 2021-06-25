Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $406,000 Stock Position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,554 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Hooker Furniture were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 279.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after buying an additional 191,688 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture in the 4th quarter valued at $2,133,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 92,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 56,486 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hooker Furniture by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after buying an additional 46,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture in the 1st quarter valued at $1,627,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

HOFT opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $436.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.93. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $42.90.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.57. Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.65%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

