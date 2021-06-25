Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $335,000 in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 42,008 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth $5,575,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 23.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,143,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,733,000 after acquiring an additional 35,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

NWL opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.76.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

