Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases New Shares in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASIX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in AdvanSix by 679.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,213,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,124 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at $4,887,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in AdvanSix by 236.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 566,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,200,000 after acquiring an additional 398,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AdvanSix by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,637,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,385,000 after acquiring an additional 308,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at $1,908,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASIX stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.65. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $33.28. The company has a market capitalization of $838.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.42.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $376.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.55 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $102,312.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,685 shares in the company, valued at $742,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,075 shares of company stock worth $114,328. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

