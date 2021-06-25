Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

NYSE GEF opened at $60.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.79. Greif has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Greif will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Greif’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

In related news, VP Gary R. Martz bought 7,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,157,986.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Greif by 8.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greif in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greif in the first quarter worth $210,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Greif in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Greif in the first quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

