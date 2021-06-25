Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.33.

A number of research firms have commented on ASR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Sunday, April 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASR. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 20.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASR opened at $188.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $95.80 and a twelve month high of $193.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.23.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 5.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

