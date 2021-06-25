Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $205.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $188.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.89, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.23. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $193.85.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 16.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 55,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. 20.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

