GT Biopharma’s (GTBP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $21.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GTBP. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of GT Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of GT Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GT Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

GTBP opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.71. GT Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.28.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported ($3.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($3.35). Sell-side analysts anticipate that GT Biopharma will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the first quarter worth $891,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the first quarter worth $235,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the first quarter worth $191,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma in the first quarter worth $167,000. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GT Biopharma Company Profile

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. The company develops various immuno-oncology product candidates, including GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and other CD33+ hematopoietic malignancies; GTB-C3550, a follow-on to its lead candidates TriKE, GTB-3550; GTB-4550, a single-chain tri-specific single chain variable fragments (scFv) recombinant fusion protein conjugate for the treatment of PD-L1+ solid tumor cancers; and GTB-5550, a single-chain tri-specific scFv recombinant fusion protein conjugate for the treatment of B7H3+ solid tumor cancers.

