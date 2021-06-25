Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GH. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.15.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $125.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 21.29 and a quick ratio of 20.99. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $77.50 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.37.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total transaction of $758,553.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,583.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total value of $5,843,668.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,624,751 shares in the company, valued at $416,311,756.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 418,640 shares of company stock worth $64,971,025. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,404,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,989,000 after acquiring an additional 80,514 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,613,000 after acquiring an additional 567,042 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,308,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,416,000 after acquiring an additional 242,682 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Guardant Health by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,117,000 after acquiring an additional 899,916 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Guardant Health by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,811,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,478,000 after acquiring an additional 191,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.