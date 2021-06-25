Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,847 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,558 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 256,010 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,774,000 after buying an additional 30,128 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 326,006 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,281,000 after purchasing an additional 110,981 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $746,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,270 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 840,817 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $114,208,000 after purchasing an additional 26,053 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $1,066,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,358,317.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,083,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,206,136. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.87. 149,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,641,806. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.02 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

