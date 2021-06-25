Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $22.84 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,415 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $22,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 382.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,532,000 after acquiring an additional 875,705 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $140,033,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,309,000 after acquiring an additional 430,661 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 300.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,377,000 after acquiring an additional 382,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,901,000 after buying an additional 289,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $372.21. 2,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,669. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $364.54. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

