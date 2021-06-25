Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $25.55 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $25,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.68.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $6,877,429.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,279,442.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 247,492 shares of company stock worth $74,640,727 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $313.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,515. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.22 and a 12 month high of $318.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $113.76 billion, a PE ratio of 82.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $302.93.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.