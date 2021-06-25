Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 25,581 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,581 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Skyworks Solutions worth $26,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SWKS. Raymond James increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.18. 15,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.29. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.41 and a 12 month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

