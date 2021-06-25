Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes $30 Million Position in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIIXU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter worth $100,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter worth $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter worth $650,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter worth $700,000.

NASDAQ GIIXU traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,972. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.06. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.86.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

