Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,933 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $25,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 916,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,558,000 after buying an additional 56,615 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $543,000. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 470,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,185,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.92.

SPGI stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $408.39. The stock had a trading volume of 29,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,929. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $385.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $98.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $412.46.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

