Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $28.83 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,345 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $28,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.93.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.93. 49,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,631. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $191.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $270.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.