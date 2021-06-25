Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $32.61 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,938 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $32,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,058 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Finally, Holowesko Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 128,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,972,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.22. The stock had a trading volume of 250,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,746,730. The company has a market cap of $155.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $86.68 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.07.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.60.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

