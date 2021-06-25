Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,767 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 0.8% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $57,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,305,000 after acquiring an additional 369,419 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 681.8% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,631,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,854 shares in the company, valued at $72,053,725.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $288.70. 259,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,757,805. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.48, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.33 and a 52 week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.78.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

