H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently commented on HNNMY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.70. 16,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,003. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 471.97 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.94. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

