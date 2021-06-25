Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,377,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 368,127 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Hanesbrands worth $27,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $527,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,951 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,129,000 after buying an additional 309,462 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,851,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,219,000 after buying an additional 1,523,264 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,789,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,889,000 after buying an additional 60,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,934,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,371,000 after buying an additional 451,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

HBI traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.07. 35,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,341. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.53.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

