Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) versus Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Head-To-Head Survey

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) and Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Harleysville Financial and Intesa Sanpaolo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harleysville Financial 22.32% 9.20% 0.91% Intesa Sanpaolo N/A N/A N/A

0.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Harleysville Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Harleysville Financial has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intesa Sanpaolo has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Harleysville Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Intesa Sanpaolo pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Intesa Sanpaolo pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harleysville Financial and Intesa Sanpaolo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harleysville Financial $32.15 million 2.92 $7.11 million N/A N/A Intesa Sanpaolo $23.51 billion 2.35 $3.74 billion $0.80 21.34

Intesa Sanpaolo has higher revenue and earnings than Harleysville Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Harleysville Financial and Intesa Sanpaolo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harleysville Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Intesa Sanpaolo 0 5 7 0 2.58

Summary

Harleysville Financial beats Intesa Sanpaolo on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides auto, mortgage, home equity, savings account, business term, and commercial real estate loans, as well as lines and letters of credit. In addition, it offers online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, debit card, telephone banking, direct deposit, reorder check, safe deposit box, and other services. Further, the company provides investment services, such as financial consultation, cash and wealth management, education planning, investment strategy, insurance, retirement and estate planning, financial and goal planning, and asset allocation services. Additionally, it offers investment products, such as fixed and variable annuities, mutual funds, life insurances, stocks and bonds, tax-advantaged investments, long-term care insurances, disability insurances, retirement plans/individual retirement accounts, wrap accounts, and unit investment trusts. The company operates six full-service offices located in Montgomery County; and one office situated in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Harleysville Savings Financial Corporation and changed its name to Harleysville Financial Corporation in May 2017. Harleysville Financial Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Harleysville, Pennsylvania.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services. It also provides consumer credit, e-money, and payment systems; wealth management and private banking services. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, non-profit entities, corporates and financial institutions, private clients and high net worth individuals, institutional counterparties, and other customers. The company is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

