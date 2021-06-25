Harvest Finance Trading Down 16.6% Over Last Week (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $44.85 or 0.00139598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $26.00 million and $804,654.00 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00011228 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000807 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 615,406 coins and its circulating supply is 579,741 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars.

