Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 161 ($2.10) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of HWG opened at GBX 149.97 ($1.96) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 138.04. Harworth Group has a 12 month low of GBX 86.40 ($1.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 151.46 ($1.98). The firm has a market cap of £483.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a GBX 1.47 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.04%.

In related news, insider Chris Birch sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total transaction of £6,787.62 ($8,868.07).

About Harworth Group

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

