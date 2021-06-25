Haven Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $771,150.00 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $93.29 million and approximately $771,150.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 41.2% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $6.42 or 0.00019184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,454.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,866.64 or 0.05579669 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.15 or 0.01405359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.64 or 0.00390489 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00122759 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $204.65 or 0.00611729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.54 or 0.00381231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007094 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038472 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,536,397 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

