HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $15.32 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 283,148 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.9% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.30. 339,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,334,022. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.24.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

