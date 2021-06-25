HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 946,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287,541 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 2.9% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned about 0.70% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $48,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,898. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.07. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.81 and a 52-week high of $51.89.

