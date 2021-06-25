HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 6,786 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,786 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $8,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 60,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,896. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $48.48 and a 12 month high of $70.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.39.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

