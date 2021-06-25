HC Wainwright Increases Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Price Target to $9.00

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Aethlon Medical from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

AEMD opened at $5.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $12.49.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the first quarter worth $622,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

