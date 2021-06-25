HC Wainwright Increases Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Price Target to $9.00

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.86% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Aethlon Medical from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.
AEMD opened at $5.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $12.49.
About Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.
