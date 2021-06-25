Head to Head Analysis: Professional (PFHD) versus Its Peers

Professional (NASDAQ: PFHD) is one of 169 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Professional to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Professional and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Professional $73.40 million $8.31 million 27.94 Professional Competitors $6.86 billion $1.20 billion 18.07

Professional’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Professional. Professional is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Professional and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional 0 0 3 0 3.00 Professional Competitors 1506 7141 6359 345 2.36

Professional currently has a consensus price target of $18.83, indicating a potential upside of 8.74%. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential downside of 7.25%. Given Professional’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Professional is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Professional and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional 17.48% 11.36% 1.14% Professional Competitors 22.28% 10.57% 1.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.6% of Professional shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Professional shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Professional has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Professional’s competitors have a beta of 1.16, meaning that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Professional competitors beat Professional on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit. The company's lending products comprise commercial loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, and consumer lines of credit. It also offers online/digital and mobile banking services, as well as cash management services. January 29, 2021, it operated through a network of nine locations in the regional areas of Miami, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, as well as had a digital innovation center located in Cleveland, Ohio and a loan production office in New England. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

