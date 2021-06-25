Head to Head Comparison: Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) & Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) and Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and Westwater Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 1 0 0 0 1.00 Westwater Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mountain Province Diamonds presently has a consensus target price of $0.10, indicating a potential downside of 74.90%. Given Mountain Province Diamonds’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mountain Province Diamonds is more favorable than Westwater Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westwater Resources has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Westwater Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds -99.49% -14.33% -3.48% Westwater Resources N/A -31.95% -28.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Westwater Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Westwater Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Westwater Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $169.46 million 0.49 -$196.65 million N/A N/A Westwater Resources N/A N/A -$23.57 million ($1.58) -3.19

Westwater Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds beats Westwater Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond mine comprising four mining leases covering an area of 10,353 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 106,202 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc. operates as an energy materials developer. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc. in August 2017. Westwater Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

