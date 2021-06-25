Head to Head Contrast: Fisker (NYSE:FSR) vs. Navistar International (NYSE:NAV)

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Navistar International and Fisker, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navistar International 0 5 1 0 2.17 Fisker 1 2 8 0 2.64

Navistar International presently has a consensus target price of $40.70, suggesting a potential downside of 8.54%. Fisker has a consensus target price of $26.36, suggesting a potential upside of 38.46%. Given Fisker’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than Navistar International.

Volatility & Risk

Navistar International has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.3% of Navistar International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Navistar International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.6% of Fisker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Navistar International and Fisker’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navistar International $7.50 billion 0.59 -$347.00 million $0.10 445.00 Fisker N/A N/A -$130.00 million ($0.40) -47.60

Fisker has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Navistar International. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navistar International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Navistar International and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navistar International -2.48% -3.44% 1.96% Fisker N/A -9.62% -5.76%

Summary

Navistar International beats Fisker on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services. It manufactures and distributes Class 4 through 8 trucks and buses in the common carrier, private carrier, government, leasing, construction, energy/petroleum, and student and commercial transportation markets under the International and IC brands; and designs, engineers, and produces sheet metal components, including truck cabs and engines. The company also provides customers with proprietary products needed to support the International commercial truck, IC bus, and engine lines, as well as other product lines; and a selection of other standard truck, trailer, and engine aftermarket parts. In addition, it manufactures and distributes mid-range diesel engines, as well as provides customers with additional engine offerings in the agriculture, marine, genset, and light truck markets; sells engines to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) for various on-and-off-road applications; and offers contract manufacturing services under the MWM brand to OEMs for the assembly of their engines. Further, the company provides retail, wholesale, and lease financing of products of its trucks and parts, as well as financing for wholesale and retail accounts receivable. Additionally, it exports trucks, buses, and engines. The company markets its commercial products through an independent dealer network, as well as through retail outlets; and its reconditioned used trucks to owner-operators and fleet buyers through its network of used truck dealers. It operates approximately 1,052 outlets in the United States and Canada, and 89 outlets in Mexico. Navistar International Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc. focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

