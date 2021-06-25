Head-To-Head Survey: Midwest (MDWT) and Its Peers

Midwest (NASDAQ: MDWT) is one of 43 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Midwest to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Midwest and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midwest N/A -55.50% -4.90% Midwest Competitors 8.32% 5.10% 0.74%

This table compares Midwest and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Midwest $10.58 million -$12.44 million -9.28 Midwest Competitors $20.55 billion $991.09 million 8.82

Midwest’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Midwest. Midwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Midwest and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midwest 0 1 1 0 2.50 Midwest Competitors 548 1882 2138 82 2.38

Midwest currently has a consensus target price of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.28%. As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 6.89%. Given Midwest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Midwest is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.9% of Midwest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of Midwest shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Midwest peers beat Midwest on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding Inc., a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. It also provides investment advisory and related asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and a cloud-based policy administration solution for annuity and life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska.

