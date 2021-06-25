Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 288,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMBTU. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter worth $3,037,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter worth $686,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter worth $8,162,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter worth $776,000.

Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

