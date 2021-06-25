Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.24% of Hibbett Sports at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,986,000 after buying an additional 136,484 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 8,367.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 880,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,638,000 after purchasing an additional 869,609 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 15.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after purchasing an additional 48,740 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $77.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.81. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.17.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hibbett Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

