Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 328,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $501,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $796,000.

NASDAQ:PLMIU opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

