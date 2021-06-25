Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 51,172 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,172 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.47.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $56.88 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $68.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.56.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $59,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,226 over the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

