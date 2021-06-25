Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $2.53 Million Position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $274,000.

Shares of XPDIU stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

