Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HEARTLAND BANCORP is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank. Heartland Bank is a state-chartered bank, a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the over-the-counter (OTC) Bulletin Board Service under the symbol HLAN. “

Get Heartland BancCorp alerts:

HLAN stock opened at $92.50 on Tuesday. Heartland BancCorp has a one year low of $62.50 and a one year high of $96.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.87.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Heartland BancCorp will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $2.508 dividend. This is an increase from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $2.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.24%.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; and other financial products and services in Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking Counties of Central Ohio. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland BancCorp (HLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.