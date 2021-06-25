Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “HEARTLAND BANCORP is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank. Heartland Bank is a state-chartered bank, a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the over-the-counter (OTC) Bulletin Board Service under the symbol HLAN. “
HLAN stock opened at $92.50 on Tuesday. Heartland BancCorp has a one year low of $62.50 and a one year high of $96.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.87.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $2.508 dividend. This is an increase from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $2.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.24%.
About Heartland BancCorp
Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; and other financial products and services in Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking Counties of Central Ohio. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.
