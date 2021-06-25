Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Heartland Express from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.43.

HTLD opened at $17.39 on Monday. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

