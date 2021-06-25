Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 420,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,330 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $88,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 322,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,691,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,992,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 27.9% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 20.3% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $219.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $178.83 and a 12 month high of $265.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,211,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

