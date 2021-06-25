HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, April 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of HelloFresh from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. HelloFresh has an average rating of Hold.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

Shares of HLFFF stock opened at $94.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.11. HelloFresh has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $103.15.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.