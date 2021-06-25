Herald Investment Management Ltd Sells 140,000 Shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)

Herald Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd owned 1.43% of Resonant worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RESN. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Resonant in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Resonant in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Resonant in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Resonant by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Resonant by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

RESN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of RESN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.55. 15,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.19. Resonant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 129.19% and a negative net margin of 906.70%. Analysts expect that Resonant Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

